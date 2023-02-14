PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are set to face a fresh wave of royal bombshells as Sarah Ferguson releases a new book. Sarah Ferguson’s book, which comes only one month after the publishing of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, promises to answer Brits’ doubts about the Sussexes.

The book, titled “A Most Intriguing Lady”, will see the Duchess of York “talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan,” a press release claims.

According to The Sun, in recent months, Harry and Meghan have made a number of shocking assertions about the Royal Family, ranging from rumors of fraternal feuds to claims about the Queen.

According to reports, the couple has “no regrets” about writing the explosive biography. Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide during its first week following its release.

(GETTY)

It has been alleged that Prince Harry has “no regrets” regarding any of the intimate and scathing revelations and claims he made in his book Spare. A fellow attendee at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony earlier this month in California stated the Duke of Sussex looked pleased with the success of his 416-page memoir.

The guest told Page Six: “Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it. He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.” Harry and Meghan, who attended the star-studded bash together, “seemed to be in extremely good spirits”, the source added. However, when asked whether they will attend King Charles III’s Coronation, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex did not respond.