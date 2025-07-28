Vanessa Kirby Talks About Playing the Fierce and Maternal Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby recently shared her thoughts on preparing for her role as the Invisible Woman, reflecting on what it meant to play such a powerful character.

In a conversation with Variety, the Crown star revealed that she delved into the comics by Sue Storm’s original creator, Matt Shakman, to get a better sense of the character’s roots and bring his vision to life. “It’s a testament to Matt Shakman’s vision for her and wanting to be faithful to the comics. It was such a pleasure to go back and read Sue from 1961,” she said, emphasizing the importance of staying true to the original material.

Vanessa Kirby Delves Into Sue Storm’s Character to Bring Her Vision to Life

(Getty Images)

Kirby explained that the process of bringing Sue Storm to life was all about balancing the character’s many layers. “It always felt like, ‘How can we be as true to what these incredible artists have imagined over the years?’” she said. “She always felt like a total mixture of so many things: obviously, deeply maternal and deeply loving and incredibly steady, but also fierce.”

The actress also touched on how playing the Invisible Woman taught her a lot about motherhood. She found that the character’s most fierce quality was tied to her experience as a mother. “In a way, it taught me so much about motherhood, because that’s what motherhood is. It’s not a passive thing. To give birth, you have to be completely, totally fierce,” Vanessa explained. “I’m so happy that you feel that. That’s so moving to me, and all I could have hoped for her.”

Vanessa Kirby Shares How Playing the Invisible Woman Taught Her About Motherhood

(Getty Images)

For Kirby, playing Sue Storm wasn’t just about embracing the character’s powers—it was about capturing the essence of a woman who is both nurturing and incredibly strong, especially in the face of challenges.