Texas Mother Added to FBI’s Most Wanted List in Connection With Son’s Death

The FBI announced that Cindy Rodriguez Singh, now 40, is being sought in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son, Noel Alvarez. The child hasn’t been seen since October 2022, when family members first became concerned about his health, telling police he appeared “malnourished” and “unhealthy.” According to PEOPLE, family members reached out to authorities multiple times between October 2022 and March 2023 to report their concerns about Noel’s well-being.

On March 20, 2023, officers from the Everman Police Department visited Rodriguez Singh’s home to inquire about her son’s whereabouts. At the time, Rodriguez Singh, a mother of seven, claimed that Noel was in Mexico with his biological father.

However, just two days later, Rodriguez Singh boarded a flight to India with her husband and six other children and hasn’t been seen since. Police later determined that Rodriguez Singh had lied about Noel’s whereabouts, and she was charged with capital murder in connection with his disappearance. Cadaver dogs were brought to her property and reportedly indicated the presence of human remains underneath a newly constructed concrete patio outside the family’s house, according to PEOPLE.

“The disappearance and suspected death of Noel Alvarez is still fresh in the minds of everyone in Everman as well as throughout North Texas,” said R. Joseph Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Dallas office. “The addition of Cindy Rodriguez Singh to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List is an opportunity to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens across the country and around the world. We are confident that this publicity will culminate in her arrest and that she will be returned to the United States to answer for her alleged crimes.”

Craig Spencer, the former chief of police and current city manager for Everman, described Rodriguez Singh’s inclusion on the list as a “powerful moment” in the case. “This is a promise we made to him and to this community, that we would never stop until those responsible are held accountable,” Spencer said. “This designation amplifies our reach and renews our focus. We urge anyone, anywhere, with information to come forward now. Noel deserves that much. We are so incredibly thankful to the FBI for their continued effort and support on this incredibly important case.”

Spencer had previously told PEOPLE that Noel had mental and developmental disabilities. He also shared that Rodriguez Singh allegedly believed her son was “evil” and “possessed,” even claiming that a “demon” was inside Noel and that he could harm her other children.

In an effort to find Rodriguez Singh, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to her arrest. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency immediately.