Jennifer Lopez Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro During Poland Concert

While celebrating her 56th birthday on stage, the On The Floor singer received a birthday tribute from her crew on Saturday night. But just as she was soaking in the love, her skirt unexpectedly fell to the floor shortly after she got some help from a performer. Luckily, Lopez was rocking full-coverage high-waist underwear that matched her glittery gold bra top, so the wardrobe mishap didn’t throw her off track.

Instead of panicking, J.Lo went into full photoshoot mode, strutting around the stage with her arms in the air while a dancer tried to help with the skirt. “I’m out here in my underwear,” Lopez joked in a video shared to YouTube. “That’s gonna be everywhere.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Skirt Falls During Concert But She Turns It Into a Showstopper

(Xavi Torrent / Getty Images)

Not missing a beat, she added, “I’m glad that they reinforced that costume, and I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.” Always the professional, Lopez tossed the fallen skirt to the crowd, telling fans to “keep it” and playfully adding, “I don’t want it back.”

Aside from the wardrobe mishap, Lopez also dropped a new song called Birthday to celebrate her special day. She was surprised with a massive three-tiered cake on the road, and celebrated with her dancers and musicians.

Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap on Stage During Birthday Performance (Getty Images)

This tour, which marks her first in six years, kicked off on July 8 in Galicia, Spain. It came more than a year after she had to cancel her This Is Me… Live tour in May 2024. Next up, Lopez will perform in Bucharest, Romania, on July 27, followed by stops in Istanbul and more cities before wrapping up the international leg of her tour in Sardinia on August 12.