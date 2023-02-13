Royal family ‘fully expecting’ Harry and Meghan to attend King Charles coronation: ‘They are spitting feathers’

The Royal family is “fulling expecting” Harry and Meghan to attend King Charles III’s Coronation, according to mirror reports. Some royals have been “spitting feathers” about some of the charges made in Prince Harry’s memoir, according to a source close to the family, but the Sussexes are still expected to go over for the event in May.

The source said: “Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. “And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.”

Invitations to the coronation are expected to be sent out soon, after which the ball will be in Harry and Meghan’s court as they decide whether or not to attend, according to the Daily Mail.

Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP

The coronation takes place on May 6, the same day as Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s fourth birthday. Government officials are allegedly making contingency plans in case Harry decides to attend the event alone.

A source told the DailyMail: “From what I know of Harry and Meghan, they will both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday.” Insiders have claimed that royals will stay silent about Harry’s multiple bombshell claims in order to focus on the King’s big day rather than arguing over family matters.

A source told the Mail: “Harry revealed details of private conversations so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire.”

If the couple does attend the Coronation, it is thought that they will not be a part of the official event. They will also not be asked to join the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.