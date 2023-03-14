Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered new setback as Archie and Lilibet ‘snubbed’ from King’s Coronation

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle have been given another blow as the King’s Coronation approaches. It has been rumored that their children, Archie and Lilibet, have not been invited to the historic occasion in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered yet another major setback ahead of their coronation in May. Although Harry and Meghan have been invited to the historic ceremony, their children have not…yet.

According to rumors, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have yet to get their invites, and it’s uncertain if they will. According to sources who spoke to The Telegraph, Archie, and Lilibet are considered too young to attend the event.

Though, they are not the only royal children who have expressed concern about their attendance. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also said to be considering whether to invite Prince Louis to the event.

(Getty)

Louis, who is five years old, had already attended the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations last summer. Unfortunately, he did not attend her funeral last September. The latest Archie and Lilibet news comes after they were officially bestowed with royal titles last week.

Lilibet was just christened in Los Angeles. She was referred to as Princess Lilibet during the ceremony. Speaking to People, a spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

When their grandfather, Charles, became King last year, Lilibet and Archie were given royal titles. Buckingham Palace stated to the BBC that their website “will now be updated in due course” to show their new titles. At the moment, they are referred to as Master and Miss.