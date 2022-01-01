Kylie Jenner’s Comments on Travis Scott’s Photo With Pregnant Emoji sparks pregnancy rumors

Expecting a third child? Fans wondered whether another Kar-Jenner pregnancy announcement was coming after Kylie Jenner recently commented on her beau Travis Scott‘s Instagram.

According to republic world, The Kardashians actress, 24, complemented her boyfriend, 31, when he posted a selfie to Instagram from New York City on Sunday, July 24. “Got there in a New York minute,” the “Anecdote” rapper captioned his post, to which Jenner commented.”

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who is married to the Texas native and has a 5-month-old son (whose name hasn’t been revealed) and a 4-year-old daughter Stormi, confused fans by using an emoji, leading some to believe she was announcing a third pregnancy.

“OMG??” questioned one social media user while another wrote, “3rd baby is coming.” More followers questioned the reality star about her possibly being pregnant while others pushed her to release the name of her second child before welcoming another.

The couple has previously sparked controversy on the internet. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday, July 21, sporting an all-white ensemble, fans of the couple only last week started to suspect that they were engaged.

Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Kim Kardashian, and her sister Khloé Kardashian all joined Jenner on the night out. Due to their all-black attire, fans were made to believe that they were celebrating the Kylie Skin founder’s bridal shower.

Fans of Jenner and Scott also found a wedding registry on the website Scully & Scully, credited to Mother Goose and Cactus Jack, Scott’s record label, with the wedding date set as December 10. (Since then, the names and the date on the registry have been changed.)

The couple in issue requested expensive goods that looked acceptable for the billionaire makeup mogul to request, like a $15,000 Baccarat crystal chess set and a $36,000 Daum Crystal sculpture.

The registry, however, doesn’t belong to the couple, claims Page Six. Despite having been together since April 2017 (with a brief split in between), they don’t have any immediate plans to get married.

“I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day,” Jenner told host Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special which aired in June 2021.

Scott also shared his thoughts on tying the knot with Rolling Stone in December 2018. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” the “Highest in the Room” rapper shared with the outlet. “[At first,] we were just two kids, f—king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling.

Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say. And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”