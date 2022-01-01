Kim Kardashian and Pete Stay Connected Despite Work Schedules

Despite how much Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson love one another, their busy schedules prevent them from spending every moment together. Despite these challenges, the couple makes sure to stay in touch. An insider revealed to ET how the young couple manages to keep their relationship despite their busy schedules.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Dynamics

Kim and Pete are more in love than ever and their relationship is improving more than before. The insider added:

“They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other.”

Kim and Pete’s relationship succeed in part because they are dedicated to striking a balance between their personal and professional lives.

Does Pete Want To Be A Dad?

Pete recently gained attention when he revealed that becoming a father was his “ultimate dream.” The revelation was made by the former Saturday Night Live cast member to Kevin Hart during a sneak preview of Heart to Heart’s second season. The source also revealed that Kim is aware of Pete’s wish to start a family.

The lovers have actually discussed it. According to the insider:

“Kim’s kids think Pete is so funny, playful, and adore him. Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that, but they are focused on building their relationship right now.”

Communication is key to building a strong connection like Kim and Pete’s. They, therefore, don’t give in on that front. When they are apart, Kim is said to assist her lover by being attentive, asking after him, messaging, and FaceTiming.

The SKIMS has a unique way of making Pete feel special and letting him know that she is there for him. The result has been the couple’s crazy connection, which makes them unable of letting go of one another while they are together.

While filming Wizards! with Orlando Bloom in Australia right now, Pete is looking forward to a trip with Kim after the movie is done.

What Does Kanye West Think Of Kim And Pete’s Relationship?

Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, has never been secretive about how he feels about their relationship. The rapper repeatedly criticized Kim and Pete on social media earlier this year. Kanye has recently become quieter, but he is still adjusting to Kim’s new way of life. This source stated:

“Kanye is still bitter about everything, but he is attempting to accept that Pete is here to stay. Kanye will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he is slowly understanding that it is getting less and less realistic, and that torments him.”

The insider added that Kanye is currently deliberately keeping a low profile in order to steer clear of any new scandal. The rapper and Kim have a manageable co-parenting arrangement right now, and Kim is doing her best to make it work.

Every day, Kim and Pete’s connection gets better. One can only guess at this pace as to whether the couple will get married or likely have a child. Time will only tell.