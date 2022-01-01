Drake fans outraged by ticket prices for his Young Money Reunion show

“Drake needs to read the room because who the fuck is paying those prices at a time like this”

The price of the tickets for Drake‘s recently announced Young Money reunion event has attracted criticism from fans on social media.

Prior to the global expansion of his OVO Fest, Drake is scheduled to do a series of shows in Toronto (called the “October World Weekend”), as was previously announced this week.

Drake is putting on a Young Money reunion with Nicki Minaj and Young Money Entertainment CEO Lil Wayne, in addition to an All Canadian North Stars performance and a concert including Chris Brown and Lil Baby as the headliners.

Fans, however, turned to Twitter to voice their anger with the exorbitant prices after tickets went on sale Friday (15 July).

Resell and “Platinum” tickets are now priced at Ticketmaster at CA$573 (£370) and CA$1480 (£958), respectively, for the Budweiser Stage performance on August 1. The most expensive seat is currently priced at CA$573 (£370).

“If Ticketmaster thinks they could charge me $750 for OVO fest lawn tickets they best be performing on MY lawn,” one fan wrote.

@Drake them OvO prices insane my boy no way you can feel comfortable wit charging 750 for general admission — THE ODD BALL (@Mxtra845) July 16, 2022

“The prices of the #ovofest tickets…… Drake tells me you’re out of touch with reality without telling me you’re out of touch with reality. Are you even aware of the cost of living in Toronto now,” wrote another?

“Drake needs to read the room because who the fuck is paying those prices at a time like this,” said another fan.

One fan, however, noted that prior to Ticketmaster’s surge pricing, tickets were initially available for as little as CA$120 (£77) and as much as CA$300 (£194).

the young money prices are not drake’s fault y’all it’s ticketmaster. i was 60th in the queue and when i first got in prices were $120-$300ish. when ticketmaster notices the amount of people trying to get tickets they jack up the prices it’s fucked — ava (@AvaPDelusions) July 15, 2022

According to Ticketmaster, these so-called Platinum Tickets are “tickets that are dynamically priced up and down based on demand” and are made available “by artists and event organisers”.

This week earlier, when the hashtag “Free Drake” became popular online, Drake’s team was compelled to deny rumors that the rapper had lately been detained in Sweden.

