Whoopi Goldberg unleashes on Republicans for taking away decisions Americans can make for themselves

On Thursday, co-hosts of “The View” Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin voiced their common rage at the Republican Party’s efforts to limit the liberties of Americans and their families. The discussion began with footage of Democratic Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, who has battled the state’s effort to outlaw all transgender medical treatment for anybody under the age of 18.

She has made passionate comments over the previous several days, but the Speaker has prevented her from speaking because he believes she is encouraging violence. The episode was examined by Goldberg in the context of the Republican Party as a whole, which she claims has changed from defending individual rights to outlawing them.

“Now, what in the name of God is going on in this nation? That’s what I’m interested in knowing, Goldberg said. What guidelines state that if I don’t agree with what you’re saying, I can convince a large group of people to share my viewpoint, and then we’ll stop allowing you to speak? When did it start to be regarded as the law?

There are no such regulations in Montana, according to former prosecutor Sunny Hostin, who claimed to have checked the matter out. The purpose of our nation, Goldberg said, is for us to learn how to coexist. “I don’t have to agree with all of your points of view. You are not required to share all of my opinions. We have two parties as a result! That is why the Constitution was created, according to the Raw Story.

Hostin made the point that a member of the transgender community was really there to inform politicians about how their legislation affected the people they were supposed to help, but the lawmakers didn’t seem to care. Rarely does a group that is knowledgeable on this subject have representation. Republicans, however, have taken up the cause of outlawing things with which they disagree, regardless of whether doing so violates the personal freedoms they claim to uphold.

individuals want to be represented, according to Goldberg, which is why gay individuals and women are running for office. All of us are Americans. Everybody pays taxes. Say it aloud the day you determine that certain individuals are exempt from paying taxes. Say that your “others” are exempt from paying taxes.

You are not required to look after us. The ladies may convene for a meeting to discuss their opinions and make a decision. However, my God! This group claims to support parental rights. You’re telling me that, as a parent, I lack the intelligence to choose whether my kid and I should undergo a gender-affirming procedure or if physicians should be involved.

So I’m at a loss as to what my child reads. What my kid claims is happening cannot be decided for my child by me. You’re expressing to me what you believe, and they keep doing so. What portion of the Bible are you reading, I keep asking. God’s instructions were quite clear. Griffin focused on one aspect of what she said was formerly the conservative argument. “That’s up to me to decide as a parent. Why should the government decide?