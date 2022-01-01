Khloe Kardashian Responds to Troll’s Accusation of Butt Implants, Laughs Off ‘Funny’ Plastic Surgery Rumors: “Lol silly goose”

It’s all in great fun. Khloé Kardashian thought an online commenter’s accusations of plastic surgery were “so funny.”

The Good American cofounder’s workout video was published by the Kardashian Social Instagram account on Friday, April 1. Kardashian, 37, was seen in the video folding into a downward dog and lifting one leg, exposing her side profile. Fans were talking about her glutes moving under her purple leggings in the comments section.

One viewer wrote, “Omg u can see her implants when stretching. The 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

Kardashian chimed in to correct the commenter. “Lol silly goose,” Kardashian replied. “It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad 😂.”

In June 2021, the former Revenge Body host stated that she had undergone rhinoplasty, which needed plastic surgery.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained to host Andy Cohen during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

She claimed that while many speculate about the assets she was born with, few are brave enough to ask. “No one’s ever asked me,” she said of plastic surgery rumors at the time. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

The reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented the reality star’s struggle with self-esteem.

“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she replied. “And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

When her family’s new show, The Kardashians, comes this spring, viewers will be able to see where she is now. The show will allow fans to catch up with the California native following her divorce from Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a 3-year-old daughter True.

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that Kardashian is ready to restart her romance if the right man comes along.

“[Khloé] is enjoying spending time with her best friends and family,” the source explained, adding that the Dose & Co. cofounder is “not actively dating” right now. “If someone special comes into her life, of course, she would love to explore a new relationship.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14.