Kim, Khloé Kardashian Cheer on North West at Basketball Game: ‘Go North!’

Team North! North had a large group of cheerleaders in attendance for her recent basketball game, which was seen by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter.

“Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared.

Their respective daughters and several of their nieces joined the Kardashians’ personalities. Along with Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10, Kim and Khloe attended the nine-year-old’s weekend game.

Chicago, the youngest daughter of the SKKN businessman, sat next to the little daughter of the 38-year-old Good American designer.

True, who Khloé has with her ex Tristan Thompson, was wearing a “Bulls” shirt that appeared to relate to her dad’s current NBA franchise. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna joined the group and was seated in front of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s only child.

Kim — who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper, 45 — has often shared beautiful moments with her daughters throughout the years.

The Selfish author, who started dating Pete Davidson in October 2021, posted a June Instagram tribute to her firstborn, “Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything.”

“There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾.”

Kim’s glowing birthday message came shortly after hosting a lavish “Camp North” party for her daughter, in which North and her friends — including cousin Penelope and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell — were flown out to a wilderness camp for a few days.

The group participated in a ropes course, went tubing on a lake, and even slept in tents that were decorated with fake blood stains and stuffed animal deer heads.

The Newlyweds alum, 41, and husband Eric Johnson’s oldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, can count North as a close pal.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly in April, noting that her 42-year-old spouse even coached the girls’ basketball team. “[North] is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

As per people, Simpson and Johnson — who also have a son, Ace, 8, and a daughter, Birdie, 3 — told Us that Kim and her family live in the same neighborhood where they live. “That [proximity] makes it easy,” the Open Book author said of their girls’ “fun” friendship.