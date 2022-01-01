Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Gender of Their First Upcoming Baby

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their first baby together, the couple revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month

There will be another little boy joining the El Moussa family!

The happy news that Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa will have a baby boy was revealed on Sunday. This will be their first child together.

The couple fired off canons filled with blue confetti to reveal the gender of their unborn baby while surrounded by friends and family, as us magazine reported.

“Baby boy El Moussa,” Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

On her Instagram Story, the expectant mother also shared a variety of pictures and videos, including sneak peeks at the couple’s reveal party’s decor.

The HGTV star and the Selling Sunset realtor were in the middle of Ivf treatment and had even planned a date to transfer an embryo the following fall when they received a happy surprise, they exclusively revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month.

The Flipping El Moussas, a new HGTV docuseries on the couple, is scheduled to debut early in 2019.

For their family, which also includes Tarek’s two children, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, the baby news has been exciting. Heather recently shared on Instagram her thoughts on how “sweet and supportive” her stepkids have been since learning they’re going to have another sibling.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself,” Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.

“It’s crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when ‘the one’ with coming into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being,” she continued. “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been.”

Heather revealed to her Instagram followers last week that she is looking for ideas as she starts to plan her baby’s nursery.

“So I am trying to get ahead of the game with all the baby stuff,” Heather said in her Instagram Story. “I’m obsessed with elephants, so I want to do an elephant-themed, animal-themed, like a safari but with very neutral colors.”

Heather shared that she plans to keep with “taupes and grays,” filling the nursery with calming colors regardless of the sex of the baby.

“Once I know the gender, it’ll be a lot easier,” she said at the time, “but I’m thinking more neutrals for everything, just keep it very calming colors, calming in the baby’s room.”