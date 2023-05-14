Fans Think Kim Kardashian Got Another Nose Job After Seeing Before And After Pics: ‘Her Surgeon Killed It!’

Kim Kardashian has never admitted to getting a nose job – unlike younger sister Khloé Kardashian, who not only confessed to getting one but said her only regret was not having it done sooner! However, despite the 42-year-old Skims founder remaining tight-lipped about any plastic surgery procedures, before and after pictures of her face seem to tell a different story!

On May 4th, the Instagram account @CelebFace, which often posts side-by-side comparison pictures of A-listers, shared some before and after pictures of celebrities who they believe have had nose jobs. And Kim Kardashian was first on the list, using an after picture of the Kardashians star attending the WSJ Mag Innovator Awards in New York City in November 2019.

The difference in Kim’s nose may not be as obvious as some of the other celebrities on the list, but it does look much slimmer, straighter, and smaller than the before pic. While we don’t know what Kim *could* have secretly (and allegedly, of course) done to contribute to her nose’s slimmer appearance, an MYA plastic surgery expert previously told The Mirror: “She has most likely had an open septo rhinoplasty to slim the bridge and an alar base reduction to refine the tip of the nose.”

Naturally, Kim’s fans had a lot to say in the comments section of the @CelebFace post, as they always do! “Kim K’s new nose looks the most natural. Her surgeon killed it,” one fan praised. “She gets great work,” said another.

“Yeah, at this point she has a lot of features that don’t look natural, but that is a [expletive] good nose job. I think her nose looked good before and after, honestly,” someone else noted. Another fan said Kim’s nose was “beautifully done,” while another said, “It looks good but I’m sad she got rid of her Armenian nose.”

What Has Kim Kardashian Said About Having A Nose Job?

To this day, Kim denies ever having a nose job. She told Wonderland magazine in 2016: “People think I’ve had my nose done. I haven’t. I used to hate this bump on my nose. Hated it. Now I love that it makes me look more ethnic.” And when referencing why her nose looks so much different in older pics, she simply said: “It does look smaller. Maybe it’s the contour I use.” Hmm…

Fans Continue To Speculate About Kim Kardashian’s Nose

Fans believe that Kim may have had a total of three nose jobs based on how drastically it has changed over the years, although it’s important to note that she hasn’t admitted to having any!

As we previously mentioned, fans have speculated about Kim’s nose on quite a few occasions over the years, as they not only saw a difference in before and after pictures such as the one on the @CelebFace account, which used 2019 after pictures but also in much more recent pictures too.

Fans were talking about Kim’s nose back in October 2022, when she was photographed cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. As reported by The Sun, fans began speculating about the shape of Kim’s nose and potential surgery on a popular Kardashian Reddit page. The thread asked, “Did Kim get ANOTHER nose job?” as fans began zeroing in on the Skkn by Kim beauty mogul’s most recent photos.

One user wrote in the forum, “Honestly every single time I see her online and on the show now she looks different,” as another chimed in, “Maybe so… her under-eyes look a bit swollen too – like post-surgery swollen.” Someone else seemed to miss how Kim used to look, writing, “Her original nose was so perfect. Her face was so perfect! It’s sad what she has done to it.” Another commented, “I think she also did something weird to her eyes.”