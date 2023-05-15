Blac Chyna Reacts to Her ‘Crazy’ Face Before Getting Filler

“Please don’t even do the filler, it is not even worth it,” the former reality star said Blac Chyna recalls her old self.

The model and former reality personality, who turned 35 on Thursday, uploaded old photos of herself with facial filler and a video reflecting on her cosmetic journey thus far on Instagram on Friday.

After thanking fans for her birthday wishes, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, recalled in the clip, “I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy.”

“That first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler,” she continued, referencing the first photo featured in the carousel.

Chyna then took a moment and examined herself through the video camera, saying, “I look so much better.”

“Ladies, that ain’t the wave,” she said with a sing-song inflection. She also told her follows to “look at the lips.”

Smiling in different ways, Chyna shared that without the filler, “the lips went down.”

“Thank God. I love you guys,” she added. “Please don’t even do the filler, it is not even worth it. It is not worth it.”

The Real Blac Chyna star previously documented the removal of her face fillers in March.

“I’m actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough,” Chyna narrated. “It all has to come out, it’s as simple as that.”

When asked what inspired this journey, Chyna explained: “First of all, I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela.”

“I’m on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean,” she added. “And shout-out to the girls who wanna get fillers, we’re not saying, ‘Don’t do it.’ But just for me, I’m just kinda over the whole face.”