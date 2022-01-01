On Monday, July 11, the second season trailer for “The Kardashians” was released. Fans were given a preview of what to expect in the second season of the Hulu reality series that follows the well-known clan in the new trailer.

In the trailer, Kim Kardashian gushes over her romance with Pete Davidson. “Life is good,” she says, before adding, “I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a really good time.”

In one scene, Kim is seen calling the “Saturday Night Live” alum over. “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” she asks. Pete, who is talking with Khloe Kardashian, responds by throwing what he’s holding and running over to her.

That particular scene caught people’s attention. Amused, a fan wrote on Twitter, “say what you want but Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are so cute together.” Another person tweeted, “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Pete Davidson drops everything to go shower with Kim Kardashian after being asked.” Meanwhile, someone called the scene “the best part.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloe talks about her love life. “I do believe in love,” the Good American founder shares. “When you love, you know you’re alive. You have these feelings.”

In the meantime, Kylie Jenner may be seen getting ready for the birth of her second kid with Travis Scott (II). On the runway, Kendall Jenner can be seen strutting her stuff. Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, is busy getting ready for her wedding to Travis Barker.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of emotional moments in the family’s lives. In one scene, momager Kris Jenner lays on a hospital bed as boyfriend Corey Gamble gives her a kiss. “I can’t tell my kids, I’m scared,” she divulges. “They have enough problems. They don’t need to worry about mom.”

The family also addresses Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against them. “She’s suing us for over $100 million and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?” Khloe questions. The jury ultimately found them not guilty this May.

On September 22, “The Kardashians” season 2 will make its Hulu debut.