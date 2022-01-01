Did Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres suffer after the comedian’s talk show was canceled? A report from twelve months ago claimed that when the comedian’s program was canceled, the two were fighting over money issues.

Show with Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres’ talk show is over, so she ought to be tired by now. Let’s review the events of the story to determine what truly happened.

Miserable Couple Has Miserable Fight

According to Woman’s Day, DeGeneres was anxious in Montecito because she and de Rossi were having financial difficulties. The couple will not have any financial success after the Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, a report says.

“This was her show and her fall, so by the time the team got paid out, there wasn’t anything left for Ellen.” The two apparently had plenty of money in property but precious little in hand, leaving them panicked and at each other’s throats.

Some of the most flimsy evidence was provided in this story, which we openly mocked. While de Rossi held a phone in her hands, DeGeneres was spotted wearing a serious expression. The outlet made use of the caption. “Calling in the lawyers?” Even if the phone had been on, it didn’t appear to be used for calling a lawyer about money matters.

The story was discredited because it was ridiculous. At the time of this report, DeGeneres’ net worth was $370 million. She has enough money to lose millions of dollars annually for an entire century. Ellen’s demise would mark the end of an era, but not her success.

Is Ellen DeGeneres Broke?

Since then, this story has been featured in other publications. According to Forbes, Ellen DeGeneres earned $10 million, bringing her total earnings to $380 million. When the show finished, she didn’t get divorced from Portia de Rossi. We were right to refute this rumor.

When the Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, de Rossi was sitting in the front row. They are certainly still as powerful as ever. There is also a gorilla refuge that they share. DeGeneres doesn't have to be in financial straits to be able to pay for a sanctuary and fly.