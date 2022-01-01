Kim Kardashian took the Met Gala 2022 red carpet by storm after she made a stunning appearance at the ceremony alongside beau Pete Davidson. Kardashian famously wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress designed by Jean-Louis which the actress had worn on US President John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday in 1962. Kim has now been accused of damaging the dress.

While Kim is yet to respond to the allegations that she damaged the historic Marilyn Monroe dress while wearing it at this year’s Met Gala, it has been claimed by Scott Fortner, a collector who works to authenticate and verify Monroe memorabilia, that the dress seems to have shown stretched and buckled fabric and missing crystals on the back of the dress. Photographs of the alleged damage have now been going viral on social media.

Kardashian had previously hit the headlines during Met Gala when she claimed that she went on a strict diet to fit into the dress and also spoke about losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the same.

A video shared by Ripley’s Believe it or not! also showed Kim trying on the dress for the first time where she said, “When it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.” Following accusations of damage done to the dress, netizens have now been expressing their reactions to the controversy.

Kim Kardashian even being allowed to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress in the first place and then permanently damaging it for clout is such a nice little summary of the wider entertainment issue of gutting the property of earlier eras instead minting an actual new star. — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) June 14, 2022

I’m so pissed at Kim Kardashian for the whole Marilyn Monroe dress thing — Andwhy? (@swegsweg2469) June 14, 2022

why was kim kardashian even allowed to wear that marilyn monroe dress to the met — r EM DAY🫶🏻 (@82bottleofrouge) June 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroes dress is like me adding some finishing touches to the Mona Lisa painting — 444 (@jexxical) June 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian wearing a dress that wasn’t made for her and destroying it angers me. If you’ve known how people treated Marilyn Monroe and how they still treat her after her death a awful. — Robyn | manly muppet 🔫 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@Berkman_Go_Boom) June 14, 2022

After seeing what the Marilyn Monroe dress looked like after Kim kardashian ruined it. Is so heartbreaking she ruined a piece of history — 🍰Alainalovepink🍰 (@alainalovepink1) June 13, 2022