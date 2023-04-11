Wendy Williams Reunites with her Estranged Brother and Father

During the long Easter weekend, Wendy traveled to Miami to see her estranged family, a source close to her exclusively revealed to The U.S. Sun.

Wendy caught up with her father and brother while shooting her reality program in Miami.

The primary project stakeholders, in addition to Wendy’s video team, were with her on the trip, the source added.

According to the insider, it was the former daytime talk show queen’s first trip to her family in Florida in roughly a year.

Wendy, her father Thomas, and her brother Tommy could all be seen dozing off on a boat in a short video that was uploaded to a closed Facebook group.

Family is important, Tommy added, turning to the camera. Recognize that. We’re going to be OK. Thank you for your thoughts and well wishes.

In a different video from the weekend, Tommy spoke about their boating trip the day before and noted that there had been “a lot of beers yesterday, a lot of brew-hahas and hanging about.”

Moreover, he said that he and his famous sister had discussed her aspirations to go to Los Angeles.

In February, Wendy’s younger brother chastised his famous sister for skipping her father’s 92nd birthday.

According to an exclusive story from The U.S. Sun, Wendy has been recording what seems to be a reality program that will likely air later this year.