“There Will Never Be Another” John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino’s Widow Dee Dee 17 Months After Wife Alicia’s Death

John Schneider, the beloved actor from The Dukes of Hazzard, and television personality Dee Dee Sorvino, have tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in a Las Vegas ceremony on Tuesday, July 23, as announced in a press release. Their marriage comes after both experienced the loss of their spouses in recent years, told Daily Motion.

Schneider, 64, lost his wife Alicia Allain Schneider to breast cancer in February 2023. In an emotional interview with PEOPLE in August 2023, he expressed his profound grief, stating, “I miss ‘every damn thing’ about Alicia ‘every day.'”

“I have to get to the point where I look around and see where she is, not where she’s not,” Schneider said. “And I’m trying to do that, but that’s hard. Somehow I love her more every minute, but with that, somehow I miss her more every minute.”

Dee Dee Sorvino’s late husband, Paul Sorvino, passed away in July 2022 from natural causes after battling health issues for several years. The Goodfellas actor was remembered by Dee Dee with deep affection. “Our hearts are broken,” she said in a statement at the time. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage, according to Page Six.

The couple plans to celebrate their union with an official wedding event on August 1 at The Hollywood Museum, where they first met.

Their wedding comes seven months after Schneider faced controversy for a social media post about President Joe Biden. In December, Schneider responded to a tweet by Biden that criticized former President Donald Trump, stating, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too.” This statement prompted an investigation by the Secret Service, though Schneider later denied any intent to threaten the president.

Schneider first revealed his relationship with Dee Dee five months after the controversy, describing their connection as “a miracle.”

“God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything,” Schneider shared on Grace Begins, The Podcast. He gestured towards Dee Dee off-camera, adding, “Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there.”

Their journey from profound loss to finding love again has captured the hearts of many, demonstrating resilience and the possibility of new beginnings even after deep sorrow.