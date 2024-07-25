“Burnt Buns Are No Fun” Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Promote Sun Safety with Cheeky Tequila Ad

Matthew McConaughey might be known for his laid-back persona, but he and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey are serious about sun protection, as evidenced by their latest Instagram post.

In a playful photo promoting their Pantalones Organic Tequila, the couple poses by the pool in a fun and cheeky nod to the tequila’s name. Matthew lies on his stomach while Camila sits beside him, holding a bottle of sunscreen over his exposed bottom half. The caption humorously reads, “Burnt buns are no fun.”

This isn’t the first time the McConaugheys have gone pantless in their tequila advertisements. The drink, humorously dubbed the “official tequila of not getting burned” in a press release, has seen the couple engaging in various activities sans pants. In May, they starred in ads where they played croquet and pickleball without pants, even sharing a pickle margarita recipe to accompany the latter promotion, according to People.

Matthew and Camila launched Pantalones Organic Tequila in October 2023. The husband-and-wife team shared their company’s fun and lighthearted mission in a statement included in the press release:

“We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants. With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun…That’s where the name Pantalones came from and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any”, told Hello!

The Pantalones brand offers a whimsical take on tequila culture, aiming to strip away the pretentiousness that has become associated with the beverage. The name itself, which means “pants” in Spanish, underscores the brand’s mission to bring fun and humor back to tequila enjoyment.

Pantalones Organic Tequila is available in three varieties: Pantalones Tequila Blanco, Pantalones Tequila Reposado, and Pantalones Tequila Añejo. Each variety promises a unique flavor profile, catering to both casual drinkers and tequila aficionados alike.

By promoting their tequila with a mix of humor and a clear message about sun safety, Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey continue to capture the public’s attention. Their creative marketing approach not only highlights their product but also underscores an important health message memorably. With their engaging and playful ads, they are successfully blending business with a dose of fun, much like their tequila.