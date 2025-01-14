Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Announce Shocking Separation After 10 Years of Marriage

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are separating after 10 years of marriage. The 44-year-old singer and actress, along with her 45-year-old husband, a former NFL player, shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE.

In a statement, Simpson confirmed the separation, saying: “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The news came as a surprise, especially after Simpson posted a sunny selfie on Instagram just days before, where she reminded her followers: “Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth😜.” Simpson and Johnson share three children: daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

The couple, who married in July 2014 after dating for four years, had appeared to be living a happy life together. However, signs of their separation started to emerge when Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November. Around the same time, Simpson teased a musical comeback with a cryptic post on Instagram. “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she wrote alongside photos of herself in a recording studio. “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that the couple “very much live separate lives.” Simpson has also been open about her relationship with Johnson, sharing how they’ve always tried to keep the romance alive despite the challenges of raising three children. In 2023, Simpson told PEOPLE, “A true love will never make you question yourself or what’s real.” She also spoke about how Johnson embraces her career and understands her better than anyone else.

The couple’s separation marks a new chapter in their lives, with Simpson reflecting on the lessons they’ve learned together. She previously said, “I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much. I feel like we’re stronger than ever now, more than we were even at the beginning.”

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005.