Flight Attendant’s Tragic End: Random Denver Stabbing Spree Claims Two Lives

A weekend layover in Denver turned into a tragedy for Celinda Levno, a 71-year-old veteran flight attendant with American Airlines, as she became one of two victims in a random stabbing spree. Authorities have confirmed that a suspect, 24-year-old Elijah Caudill, is in custody in connection with the attacks.

The Denver Police Department reported that Levno was one of four individuals stabbed in separate incidents during the weekend. Responding to a call at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Levno with fatal stab wounds to her neck. Two other victims were injured in the same attack, and a fourth victim was killed late Sunday evening. Police stated there was no apparent connection between Caudill and the victims, and a motive remains unknown.

American Airlines expressed their grief in a statement: “We are heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones, and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to assist law enforcement in its investigation.”

Levno, a Phoenix-based flight attendant, began her career in 1989 with America West Airlines, which later merged with US Airways and American Airlines. Known for her vibrant personality and love of Arabian horses, Levno left a lasting impression on friends, family, and colleagues. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, representing American Airlines staff, also honored her memory. “Celinda’s love for her horses, friends, and family will always be remembered,” a spokesperson said.

To ensure the safety and peace of mind of flight crews, American Airlines has temporarily relocated employees in Denver to hotels near the airport, despite the stabbing not occurring at the layover location.

The attacks have sent shockwaves through the local and aviation communities. Authorities have charged Caudill with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail as investigations continue.

In the wake of this tragedy, Levno’s family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses. A heartfelt message on the page describes her as “an incredible woman” who lived a life filled with music, horses, and generosity. “She was the most giving and kind person out there… taken way too soon.”

Police urge anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the stabbings to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7967.

As the investigation unfolds, those who knew and loved Celinda Levno mourn the senseless loss of a remarkable woman whose life touched so many.