Hailee Steinfeld Crowned ‘Queen’ of Buffalo After Engagement to Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld has officially been crowned the ‘Queen’ of Buffalo, New York, following her engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress earned this new title after her dreamy engagement in November 2024, a moment that captivated fans across the country.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson shared the news on January 12, 2025, revealing that Steinfeld had been bestowed with the title of “Queen of the Queen City” – Buffalo’s nickname as reported by People. Wolfson posted an image of a billboard in downtown Buffalo, put up by hospitality company Delaware North, which read: “The Queen City has a new queen.” The billboard continued with a congratulatory message, “Congratulations, Josh and Hailee,” and featured images of two playing cards, King and Queen, with the Buffalo Bills logo and Allen’s jersey number, 17, prominently displayed on the King card.

Wolfson captioned the image, “Good Morning from Buffalo!” while celebrating the couple’s engagement in the heart of Bills territory. The couple had announced their engagement on November 29, 2024, through an Instagram post that showed a picturesque photo of Josh Allen proposing to Hailee Steinfeld at a beachside location. The post was accompanied by the caption, “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️,” marking the special day of their engagement.

The Buffalo Bills also joined in the celebration, posting a congratulatory message on their social media accounts, writing, “LET’S GOOOOOO!! ❤️💙” and “❤️💙❤️💙 Congratulations to @JoshAllenQB and @HaileeSteinfeld on their engagement.”

In December 2024, Josh Allen shared how much Hailee’s support had meant to him, calling her “his biggest fan” and crediting her as a key factor behind his exceptional performance during the 2024 NFL season. He told The Associated Press, “She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

In her Beau Society newsletter, Hailee introduced her followers to “FIANCE, Mr. Josh Allen officially!” and conducted a “mini fiance Q&A.” When Hailee asked about the funniest moment from their engagement day, Josh revealed, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’”

Allen admitted that he was nervous about the proposal, saying, “I was very nervous… I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal.” Despite his nerves, the couple’s engagement day became one to remember.