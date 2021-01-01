Archie ‘won’t be a prince under King Charles’ and everyone’s referring back to that Meghan interview

Prince Charles won’t make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie a prince, according to the Daily Mail, and it’s become a case of ‘I told you so’ for those who doubted the claim in Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Back then, Meghan told the broadcaster about the “idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be”.

She said: “There’s a convention – I think it’s the George V or George VI convention – that when you’re the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically, Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess.

“It’s not their right to take [that right] away. Even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie. Well, why?”

After several people claimed that many of Meghan’s remarks were inaccurate or false – not least a certain former Good Morning Britain presenter – people are now resharing a particular clip from the Oprah interview as apparent proof that what the duchess was saying may have been true all along:

Lest we forget this is precisely what Meghan said. They were discussing how they would change a 100+ year convention to prevent Archie and his future siblings, now Lili, from being Princes and Princesses.#RacistRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ufhhoU34U9 — Tennisfan aka Jacqueline (@tennisfanv3) June 19, 2021

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: Charles won’t let Archie be a prince #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OlePtnArYD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 19, 2021

Royal Family reeks Desperation. Content fed to public re #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry is diabolical. Read some BS in my time but this about Prince William re Meghan ‘bullying’ is PREMIUM bullshit



Charles decided BEFORE Archie was BORN he won’t be Prince: Meghan said & We Know Why. pic.twitter.com/3Hwrh5aF4J — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 20, 2021

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charles is determined to limit the number of key royals, largely due to cost. He has apparently told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to ensure Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.