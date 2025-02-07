Demi Moore Reflects on Lifelong Bond with Bruce Willis and Family Support

Demi Moore has shared a heartfelt message about her enduring bond with ex-husband Bruce Willis, saying he will “always be family” to her. In a recent interview with Variety, the 62-year-old actress discussed her ongoing connection with the 69-year-old actor while reflecting on her Academy Award nomination for her role in The Substance.

Moore and Willis, who were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000, share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Despite their divorce, Moore has remained a consistent presence in Willis’ life, especially after his retirement from acting in 2022 following his diagnosis of aphasia, which was later confirmed as frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” Moore told Variety, stressing the importance of support for the people you love. “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love,” she added, emphasizing her commitment to Willis despite their separation, reported by Page Six.

Moore also spoke about her close relationship with Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. According to Variety, Moore visits Willis on a weekly basis and is a key source of emotional support for the family during this challenging time.

In her interview, Moore highlighted her desire to set a positive example for others who may be navigating life after divorce. “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things,” she said. “There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”

Moore’s commitment to supporting Willis, even after their marriage ended, and her strong relationship with both his wife and children, speaks to a profound sense of family and love that transcends traditional boundaries. Her words offer hope to others that it is possible to maintain healthy and loving connections, regardless of life’s challenges or changes.