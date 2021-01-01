Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Twinned for an Adorable TikTok Referencing Our Fave ’90s Film

This fashionable duo has done it again!

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade are at it again. And by “it” we mean they’re continuing to be the chicest duo out there and serving up the best content for us all to enjoy.

Union’s latest TikTok post is a real treasure trove: It features an impressive outfit swap transition between her and 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya, a reference to a cult-classic ’90s film, a Pride month shoutout, and an Olivia Rodrigo song. So, yeah, we’re big fans.

Set to Rodrigo’s hit song “Deja Vu,” Union and Wade are rocking coordinating Prada outfits in an ad for the new Prada Galleria bags. In the TikTok, Union and Wade perform a seamless transition, dropping the bag into the other’s hands and swapping positions and outfits—and it’s all too cute to handle.

Union’s clever caption took the post to the next level. Referencing an iconic line from 10 Things I Hate About You, one of Union’s first movies, she wrote, “We like our Sketchers but we ❤ our #PradaGalleria bags. 😘” Ensuring that no one missed the movie reference, she added “we ❤ #10ThingsIHateAboutYou and celebrated the beginning of Pride month with the hashtags, “#ForYourPride #freetobe #lgbtqia #pride2021🏳️‍🌈.

Union took the Prada party to Instagram as well, sharing the TikTok video and another post featuring a mini photo shoot.

Husband and father Dwyane Wade commented on his wife and daughter’s effortless glam, writing, “Too easy.”

More celebs showed their support in the comments, including Laverne Cox, who wrote, “Beautiful,” and Tina Lawson (aka mom of Beyoncé and Solange), who wrote, “Yes Gabby and Zaya🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

Now excuse us as we go rewatch 10 Things I Hate About You and scour our closets for pieces to re-create this fashionable duo’s glam looks.