Mississippi TV meteorologist and news host goes off air after citing Snoop Dogg

The newsreader made a reference to the famed rapper earlier this month and appeared to have gone from NBC station WLBT since March 8. According to Deadline, the choice comments occurred during a discussion about the 51-year-old actor’s addition to his wine brand.

While the presenters were discussing the musician, Barbie was heard stating live on air, ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle,’ when the concept of a Snoop Dogg collaboration with a newsroom writer was suggested in the discussion.

Barbie was the station’s top meteorologist and host, and she hasn’t been seen since she spoke the statement. However, this was not the news reader’s first controversy while working for the station; she previously received criticism for a statement that referred to a black reporter’s ‘grandmammy’ on air.

Longtime Mississippi news anchor appears to no longer be employed with the news team after saying, "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" on airhttps://t.co/O5tFTsac1g pic.twitter.com/hs01IyVQaL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 24, 2023

She later apologized for her comments and has not been active on social media since her Snoop Dogg mention. According to the Clarion Ledger, she was also no longer listed on the station’s website. She was also missing from reports about a fatal tornado that devastated Mississippi over the weekend.

The New York Post quoted the channel’s regional vice president Ted Fortenberry as explaining: ‘As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters’. Snoop Dogg is presently on tour in Europe, capping up an almost 25-year run of chart-topping success.

The celebrity was recently spotted cozying up to close friend David Beckham and his two boys Cruz and Romeo while seeing the legend perform at London’s O2 stadium.

David uploaded pictures and videos from the night alongside the caption: ‘The Man was back in town last night @snoopdogg So good to see you man talking kids, grandkids & LA [sic]’.

The rapper also commemorated his night in England’s capital with an Instagram photo of himself with actress Emilia Clarke.