Prince Harry Urged to Be Investigated Amid Prince Andrew’s Controversy Over Chinese Spy Links

As Prince Andrew faces increasing scrutiny over his ties to a Chinese spy, calls are growing for an investigation into his nephew, Prince Harry, regarding his past admission of drug use. The Duke of Sussex, currently under review for his visa status in the United States, has been urged by experts to be looked into more thoroughly, particularly in light of his own controversial past.

Dr. Arthur Edwards, a prominent royal commentator, spoke out in an interview with The Sun, suggesting that the FBI should focus more on Harry’s history with drugs. “Why don’t they investigate Prince Harry?” Edwards said. “Harry got a visa when he admitted taking drugs at school.” The comment comes as Harry faces scrutiny over his revelations in his memoir, Spare, where he openly discussed his past drug use.

Harry’s past includes his admission of using cocaine during his school years, a fact that has resurfaced amid his visa review. In his memoir, Harry confessed that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” but he noted that marijuana was a different story, adding, “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

Edwards also pointed out the absurdity of investigating Prince Andrew again for the same issues after the FBI had already looked into the matter. “The FBI have investigated it once, I’m sure they’ve got better things to do,” Edwards said. “Why don’t they investigate Prince Harry? Lawyers are going to say that because they’ve got people to defend.” He emphasized that while lawyers may push for further investigations, the FBI would likely avoid embarrassing the Royal Family by bringing new charges against Andrew based on something they had already investigated.

This growing controversy comes at a time when Prince Andrew is facing renewed allegations concerning his relationship with a Chinese spy, further complicating his already tarnished reputation. Edwards’ comments add to the mounting pressure on both members of the Royal Family, as the scrutiny around their actions continues to intensify.

As Prince Harry’s visa status remains under review, the public debate about his past and its potential consequences continues to develop, with critics calling for deeper investigations into both Harry and Andrew. The Royal Family, already in the spotlight for various scandals, could face further challenges if new revelations continue to surface.