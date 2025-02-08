Indiana Woman’s Remains Found Over Four Years After She Went Missing

The remains of Shannon Orton, an Indiana woman who had been missing for over four years, were discovered recently, authorities confirmed. On Wednesday, February 5, police in Portage, Indiana, announced that the remains found in the city, approximately 40 miles outside of Chicago, were those of Orton. The news was shared in a press release posted on Facebook.

Details regarding the discovery of the remains remain limited. However, the Portage Police Department confirmed that Orton, 38, was last seen at Cress moor Mobile Home Park in Hobart, Indiana, in the summer of 2020. Hobart is located about seven miles from Portage, where the remains were found, reported by ABC7.

Since Orton’s disappearance, law enforcement officials had been investigating her case, but the discovery of her remains marks a significant development in the case. Police have not revealed additional information about the discovery or the circumstances surrounding it.

Multiple suspects are reportedly being considered as part of the ongoing investigation into Orton’s disappearance and death, although police have not disclosed any specific details about potential suspects. When reached for further comment on February 3, authorities declined to provide additional information.

Orton’s case had remained a mystery for more than four years, leaving family members and the community searching for answers. The investigation into her disappearance and death continues, with law enforcement urging anyone with information to come forward.

As the investigation progresses, the discovery of Orton’s remains brings some closure to her loved ones, although the full details surrounding her death are still being explored by authorities.