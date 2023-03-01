Courteney Cox tells truth about Prince Harry’s claims of doing mushrooms at her house

Courteney Cox is now coming out after being mentioned in Prince Harry’s book, Spare. When the Duke of Sussex wrote that he found a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates in her freezer while partying at her Los Angeles home, he mentioned the actress.

She ultimately addressed the issue in an interview with Variety, stating that the royal was a visitor at her home, but she didn’t fully clear whether the mushrooms incident was real.

“He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,: she explained.

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

She did, however, reveal that she recently saw him at a birthday party, most likely Ellen DeGeneres‘ surprise birthday and wedding renewal, which Meghan Markle also attended, though they were silent.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The royal couple was seen together for the first time since the release of Harry’s memoir. They’ve been maintaining a low profile since the new year, and the star-studded celebration also included Kris Jenner and Courteney’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

In the open clip from Spare, Harry said that he and a friend visited a home party held by the Hollywood actress in 2016. During their stay, they found a “huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” which turned out to be magic mushrooms, a hallucinogenic drug.

In his gripping memoir, Harry described how, after taking the medication, a toilet bowl transformed into a skull that screamed at him.