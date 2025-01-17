Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Wildfire Visit ‘Photo-Op’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again sparked controversy, this time after their visit to a Los Angeles food bank following the devastating wildfires in the region. While their intention was to offer support and meet with local officials, their actions ignited criticism from several quarters, including actress Justine Bateman, who labeled them “disaster tourists”, reported by the Express.

Bateman didn’t mince words, accusing the Duke and Duchess of staging a “repulsive photo-op” in the midst of a serious crisis, reported by the Mirror. Her comments have fueled a wider debate about the couple’s approach to public appearances and charity work.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell also weighed in, suggesting Meghan could benefit from adopting a more subdued and private approach. Platell pointed to an example set by the Princess of Wales, who last year met with families of victims of a tragic stabbing in Southport. The meeting was conducted away from the glare of cameras, highlighting Kate’s ability to show “genuine compassion” without seeking the spotlight.

“It seems even in the face of fire, Meghan and Harry can’t escape the heat,” Platell said, implying that a quieter and more dignified approach might serve the Sussexes better.

While supporters of Meghan and Harry argue that their public appearances raise awareness and encourage others to help, critics remain divided on whether such highly publicized visits do more harm than good. The incident has once again thrust the royal couple into the media spotlight, reigniting discussions about their roles, their choices, and their ongoing challenges in maintaining a positive public image.