Meghan Markle said she didn’t know much about the Royal Family before marrying Prince Harry: ‘I didn’t know much about him’

Meghan Markle was an actress and businesswoman long before she became a Duchess. While she is best famous for her role in Suitsk, she also operated a popular blog called The Tig. The Tig was shut down when Ms. Markle took on Royal Duties, but a resurrected blog piece appears to have caught her in a lie.

When Meghan Markle first married Prince Harry, the two served as Senior Royals in the family, even traveling to Botswana and Fiji on royal responsibilities. They’ve stepped down from those jobs and relocated to America, where Prince Harry reclaimed his story and wrote Spare, and he and his wife pursued other projects, like a controversial Netflix docuseries and podcast.

They’ve already spoken about quitting their positions as a consequence of ongoing and unfavorable media coverage, as well as difficulties such as The Firm leaking stories, not to mention conflict inside the family itself. Markle has often stated that she had no idea what she was getting herself into when she married Prince Harry, citing her American background as the reason she didn’t “know much” about the royal family. She told the BBC in 2017:

“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wrote in Spare about how pleasant Meghan Markle’s ignorance of the royal family was. In fact, he claimed that his soon-to-be bride had not even “Googled” him before they started dating. It means “her head wasn’t filled with disinformation,” which helped their relationship progress.

“I felt pretty sure she hadn’t googled me because she was always asking questions. She seemed to know almost nothing—so refreshing. It showed that she wasn’t impressed by royalty, which I thought was the first step to surviving it.”