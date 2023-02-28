Model Abby Choi Dead at 28: Ex-Husband and In-Laws Charged With Murder

On the terrible passing of model Abby Choi, new information surfaced. Alex Kwong, the influencer’s ex-husband, was detained and charged with murder over the weekend in Hong Kong, according to police superintendent Alan Chung (via Associated Press).

According to the news source, Alex was detained by police when Abby’s body parts were discovered in a refrigerator. Meanwhile, a skull believed to belong to the 28-year-old was discovered in a pot inside a residence in Hong Kong’s Tai Po neighborhood.

Alex’s mother Jenny Li, 63, is presently being tried on “one count of perverting the course of justice,” according to the AP, while Alex’s father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31, are also accused of killing Abby.

E! News has contacted the Hong Kong Police Force for more information and to inquire about if the suspects have retained counsel, but has not yet received a response. On February 28, Alex and his family members showed up in court, according to RTHK via CNN.

RTHK said that the case was postponed until May and that the defendants, who were all denied bail by the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court, had not yet submitted their pleas.

The AP referenced a report submitted to the Hong Kong Police, which stated that police initially started looking into Abby’s disappearance when she was reported missing on February 21. A few days later, her remains were discovered.

Abby was an influencer who chronicled her lavish life of picture sessions and fashion events on Instagram before her terrible demise. Abby declared that she was “loving every moment of life” on her social media bio.

Sher most recent post, dated the middle of February, highlighted a photoshoot she had conducted with the fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco.

In her tweet from February 14, she said, “From Hong Kong to the cover of L’Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues. Thankful for this acknowledgment and the ongoing assistance along the route.

Prior to that, Abby gave her 121,000 Instagram fans an advanced look at her most recent images as she celebrated her Vogue China feature.

She wrote, “Enjoy what you like,” in November 2022. Love the things you love.