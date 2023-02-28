Michael B. Jordan awkwardly calls out reporter on red carpet who used to tease him in school: “I heard it”

Many people, even Hollywood stars, have experienced bullying in school that has followed them into adulthood. This includes Michael B. Jordan, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, well known for his performances in the Creed movie series and Black Panther.

According to Dailymail, the 36-year-old director used a red carpet event to promote his new film, Creed III, to settle a lifelong dispute with a former classmate. Lore’l, the host of The Morning Hustle Show, was interviewing Jordan when she mentioned that the two of them were classmates in Newark, New Jersey.

Jordan didn’t pass up the chance to recall a childhood memory, when he remarked: “I was the corny kid, right?” Trying to defend herself, Lore’l responded: “I did not say that! I was misquoted for sure!”, leading Jordan to double down as he replied: “I heard it.”

Jordan was alluding to Lore’l’s statements on a podcast in 2021. Discussing her former classmate on the Undressing Room podcast, Lore’l said: “You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life.

“And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. “And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood.

A women who went to school with Michael B. Jordan was interviewing him on the red carpet but Michael remembers when she used to call him “corny” back in school…. Success really is the best revenge 💯 pic.twitter.com/AUFFWP5kBc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 26, 2023

“We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!” Although she denied directly calling Jordan ‘corny’, she admitted to mocking him for his name, before exclaiming: “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out there.”

As the interview drew to an end, Lore’l tried to end things on a funny note, as she joked: “Well, you’re not corny anymore.” Jordan didn’t seem to see the humor as he moved along the carpet.

Viewers made note of the awkward exchange and applauded Jordan for his success, with one writing: “You called him corny. Now you gotta call him an actor, director, superstar, or Hollywood mogul. Living legend. He took that s**t personally.”

Another commented: “You called him corny, but you’re the one who interviewed him not the other way around. I’m glad MBJ got the last laugh.” While another fellow Jordan fan wrote: “Imagine the reason he’s been working out so hard for the past 10 years is that he thinks of this lady in the gym calling him corny before he was super famous.”