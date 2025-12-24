Trump’s FBI Says Alleged Epstein Postcard to Larry Nassar Included in DOJ Files Is Fake

A prison postcard included in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files has been ruled fake by the FBI, despite briefly appearing as part of an official government document dump tied to the disgraced financier’s crimes and death.

The postcard, allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein to former U.S. Olympic doctor Larry Nassar, surfaced amid a massive trove of records released by the Department of Justice. The handwritten note appeared to have been sent shortly before Epstein’s death in a New York jail cell in 2019 and included inflammatory claims about “our president” loving “young, nubile girls.”

Read Also: Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother, Mark Epstein, Told FBI He Was Killed to Stop Him From “Naming Names”

Donald Trump was president at the time referenced in the postcard, though the note did not name him directly. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing in Epstein’s child sex trafficking case, as per Axios.

The DOJ acknowledged Tuesday that the postcard, while included in the release, was not authentic. In a statement posted on X around 3:30 p.m., the department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation had confirmed the letter was fraudulent.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time. The FBI made this conclusion based on the following facts:



-The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

“The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE,” the statement read. “The fake letter was received by the jail and flagged for the FBI at the time.”

According to the FBI, multiple inconsistencies led investigators to that conclusion. “The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein’s,” the DOJ said. “The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein’s death out of Northern Virginia, when he was jailed in New York.” Officials also noted the return address failed to list the jail where Epstein was being held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail.

Read Also: Emails Reveal Jared Kushner Invited Jeffrey Epstein to 2013 Party with Trump and Harvey Weinstein

“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual,” the DOJ added. “Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law.”

The postcard itself contained graphic and disturbing language. It read in part: “As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home.” It continued, “Good luck! We shared one thing… our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they’d reach their full potential.” The note also claimed, “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls,” and was signed “Yours, J. Epstein,” addressed to “L.N.”

Read Also: Trump’s Epstein Files Law opens door for Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest Legal Challenge

The postcard was postmarked August 13, 2019, and believed to have been returned to the prison mailroom weeks later because Nassar was no longer housed at the listed facility. Nassar was serving time in Florida after being transferred from Arizona following an alleged assault.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

Though this is the first time the postcard appeared publicly in DOJ releases, the Associated Press reported on its existence in 2023. An investigator at the time questioned whether it should even be opened.

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to child pornography charges. He abused roughly 300 athletes under the guise of medical treatment, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.

“He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away,” Maroney said in court. Biles later told Congress, “I don’t want another young gymnast, or Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured.”

READ NEXT