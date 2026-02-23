Former GOP insider predicts Trump’s impeachment and removal from office after 2026 midterms

A former Republican congressional staffer is making bold predictions about the political landscape in 2026, arguing that mounting voter dissatisfaction could ultimately lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. The remarks came after a Newsweek report highlighting fresh polling data on Trump’s standing across key battleground states.

According to the outlet, “President is underwater in every swing state, with disapproval topping approval as deep red and blue states stay entrenched.” The analysis suggested that while reliably Republican and Democratic states remain largely unchanged, the competitive states that often decide national elections are showing signs of erosion in support.

That report prompted a strong reaction from Brandon Weichert, a former Republican congressional aide and geopolitical analyst known for his commentary on national security and conservative politics. Weichert, who has authored several books and frequently weighs in on Republican strategy, offered a stark forecast for the upcoming midterm elections.

Analyst Predicts Massive Democratic Wave That Could End Trump’s Hold on Power (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“My prediction is a Blue Tsunami in November that eventuates in his impeachment and removal from office,” Weichert said, pointing to what he believes could be a significant Democratic wave in 2026. Midterm elections have historically posed challenges for sitting presidents, particularly when approval ratings dip in competitive states.

If Democrats were to gain substantial ground in both chambers of Congress, it could shift the balance of power in Washington and open the door to renewed impeachment efforts. Trump has already faced impeachment proceedings during his earlier time in office, making Weichert’s prediction especially striking.

Weichert’s comments also included criticism of the president’s current political strategy and inner circle. “People like me had been trying to get advice to him; trying to nudge him, but he’s indifferent to actual MAGA,” he said, suggesting that he and others aligned with the Make America Great Again movement have struggled to influence the administration’s direction.

My prediction is a Blue Tsunami in November that eventuates in his impeachment and removal from office. People like me had been trying to get advice to him; trying to nudge him, but he's indifferent to actual MAGA. He's listening to the Corporate Cons. I wish him luck. https://t.co/WF41gR8AYl — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) February 22, 2026

He went on to claim that the president is not prioritising the base that initially propelled him to power. “He’s listening to the Corporate Cons. I wish him luck,” Weichert added, implying that establishment or business-oriented conservatives are exerting more influence than grassroots supporters.

His remarks reflect ongoing tensions within Republican circles, where debates continue over the party’s future, the direction of its policy agenda, and the balance between populist and traditional conservative priorities. While Trump remains a dominant figure in the GOP, criticism from within the broader conservative movement underscores the challenges of maintaining unity amid shifting political dynamics.

Still, the combination of polling data showing vulnerability in swing states and vocal criticism from a former Republican insider adds fuel to the conversation about what lies ahead. Whether the president can regain ground in battleground states or whether Democrats capitalise on current trends will likely define the trajectory of the next election cycle.

As the political world looks toward 2026, forecasts like Weichert’s highlight just how high the stakes may be, with control of Congress and the stability of the presidency potentially hanging in the balance.

