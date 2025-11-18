Jared Kushner Invited Jeffrey Epstein to 2013 Party with Trump and Harvey Weinstein, Emails Reveal

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, invited the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a star-studded 2013 party, according to emails released by the House Oversight Committee. The event, which was hosted by Kushner’s New York Observer, celebrated its 25th anniversary and was set to honor New York City’s “best” and “brightest.”

The email, sent by Kushner in March 2013, came after Epstein had already served a 13-month prison sentence for child sex crimes. In the message, the New York Observer extended a formal invitation to Epstein, which was signed by both Kushner, identified as the “Publisher,” and Joseph Meyer, the “CEO.”

Dear Mr. Jeffrey Epstein

Jared Kushner, New York’s youngest powerhouse publisher, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the New York Observer on Thursday, March 14th.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be by his side to toast you all.

The Observer is honoring those who have defined and shaped New York since 1987. They are celebrating the city’s best, brightest, and most influential in culture, media, and finance. The salmon pink pages are revered among New York’s elite as the preeminent voice on power.

The celebration is going to be one of those quintessential New York nights. We are looking forward to seeing you.

XOXO,

Peggy

The email concluded with an invitation to attend the event, which was to be attended by a number of high-profile individuals, including Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for rape.

Other names on the guest list included actress Katie Holmes, actress Blake Lively, former NBC News host Matt Lauer, who was fired in 2017 following accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, and former New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Johnson also served as Trump’s ambassador to the UK between 2017 and 2021. Additionally, former NYPD commissioner Raymond Kelly and former New York Observer editor-in-chief Ken Kurson, who was pardoned by Trump in 2021 after being charged with cyberstalking, were invited.

Several individuals on the guest list have been linked to Epstein or appeared in his alleged contact book. However, it remains unclear whether Epstein actually attended the event.

In a separate release of emails by the House Oversight Committee, Epstein is seen referring to Donald Trump in multiple messages. In one email, Epstein wrote, “I know how dirty Donald is.” In another, Epstein claimed to have “given” Trump “my 20-year-old girlfriend in 93.”

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump distanced himself from the convicted sex offender, telling reporters, “I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I haven’t spoken to him in fifteen years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.” The emails add to ongoing scrutiny surrounding the relationships between high-profile figures and Epstein, whose death in 2019 has left many questions unanswered about his connections to the powerful and influential.