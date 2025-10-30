“I Support LGBTQ Rights” Nancy Mace’s Past Words Come Back to Haunt Her

Former GOP strategist Tim Miller didn’t hold back this week after South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace stirred controversy with a post mocking gay marriage.

On Tuesday, Mace tweeted, “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve,” echoing an old religious-right slogan often used to ridicule same-sex relationships. The post quickly drew backlash — and even got flagged with a Community Note on X, pointing out that Mace had previously voted to protect gay marriage.

Miller, who hosts The Bulwark Podcast, took the congresswoman to task during Wednesday’s episode of Bulwark Takes. He replayed her own words from the past to show how sharply her tone has changed. “This is a deeply sad woman just looking for attention,” Miller said.

He shared several of Mace’s earlier tweets that tell a very different story. In 2021, she wrote, “I support LGBTQ rights. Nobody should be discriminated against.” In that same post, she added, “Religious liberty, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist.”

“At this point, she’s even pro-trans,” Miller said. “Noting also it’s 2021, so Biden is president. This is not during the Romney campaign, and this is after Trump 1.0, and she is talking about how she wants dignity for everybody, trans, gays, straights, and religious people.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Miller also showed a post where Mace shared a South Carolina Pride flag, celebrating inclusivity. But according to him, her attitude toward marriage started shifting after a friend’s divorce. Having gone through two divorces herself, Mace began posting about marriage with a mix of cynicism and humor.

(Getty Images)

“That’s Nancy’s trajectory from ‘Equality for everybody, miss pride, love trans people,’ to ‘Go ahead and get married if you want, gays, it’s miserable,’” Miller said.

The congresswoman hasn’t publicly responded to Miller’s remarks, but her tweet continues to draw criticism from across the political spectrum. Many pointed out that her past votes in favor of LGBTQ protections contradict her recent rhetoric.

Mace, who has often branded herself as a centrist Republican willing to buck party lines, has made headlines before for her shifting positions on social issues. Miller suggested her latest comments were less about policy and more about chasing attention in an election year.

“Go Ahead and Get Married, It’s Miserable” Nancy Mace’s Tone on LGBTQ Rights Takes a Sharp Turn (Photograph: Tom Williams/Getty Images)

Her post sparked a wave of reactions online, with some conservatives applauding her “traditional values” stance while others accused her of pandering to the far right. LGBTQ advocates called her out for hypocrisy, saying her comments send a hurtful message to young people who once saw her as an ally.

As of Wednesday night, Mace’s tweet remained up, complete with the Community Note fact-checking her voting record.

Miller ended his segment with a mix of disbelief and disappointment, suggesting that Mace’s latest comments were a far cry from the inclusive tone she once embraced