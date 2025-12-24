Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother, Mark Epstein, Told FBI He Was Killed to Stop Him From “Naming Names”

As the Department of Justice continues releasing records tied to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, long-standing questions surrounding his 2019 death inside a federal jail in Brooklyn are resurfacing.

The latest document dump, more than 11,000 files released Tuesday by the Department of Justice, is the largest disclosure yet connected to Epstein’s life and death. Among the most striking revelations is a 2023 tip submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who insisted Jeffrey Epstein was murdered because he was about to “name names.”

In the tip, Mark Epstein alleged that his brother’s killing was “authorized” by Donald Trump. The submission stated: “Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell. I have reason to believe he was killed because he was about to name names.”

Read Also: Emails Reveal Jared Kushner Invited Jeffrey Epstein to 2013 Party with Trump and Harvey Weinstein

Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein’s death or wrongdoing related to the case. Following the release, DOJ officials addressed the allegation in a public statement, writing: “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Department of Justice officials released a new batch of Epstein documents on Tuesday that included this fake Austrian passport with Epstein’s photo and an alias (Credit: Department of Justice)

To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.” Epstein was found hanging in his cell on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he was being held while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Read Also: Trump’s Epstein Files Law opens door for Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest Legal Challenge

The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging. However, a Federal Bureau of Prisons investigation included in the new release found that the cell where Epstein was discovered was not properly secured as a potential crime scene.

The documents also confirm that Epstein had previously attempted suicide weeks earlier. On July 23, 2019, Epstein was found “lying in the fetal position on the floor with a homemade noose around his neck,” according to an internal Bureau of Prisons report. “Inmate Epstein was breathing heavily; however appeared to be responsive.

This was a very strange thing for him to lie about pic.twitter.com/UiBC1hFakf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 24, 2025

Inmate Epstein was directed by staff to stand and submit to restraints. Inmate Epstein would not stand on his own and would not comply with staff directives.” He was placed on suicide watch for one day, the report said. Additional records reveal Epstein possessed an Austrian passport issued under the alias “Marius Robert Fortelni,” discovered in a safe after his arrest.

The passport, obtained in 1982, used Epstein’s photograph but listed a different birth year and identified the holder as a Saudi Arabian resident. Travel stamps showed trips to London, France, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. Despite official conclusions, Epstein’s death continues to draw skepticism, fueled by procedural failures, missing evidence, and renewed allegations now preserved in the public record.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

READ NEXT