DOJ to Release Jeffrey Epstein Records This Week After Congressional Pressure

The Jeffrey Epstein story is back in the headlines. House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., says the Department of Justice under the Trump administration will finally begin releasing records tied to Epstein on Friday.

Lawmakers had originally demanded the files by noon Tuesday, August 19, but Comer agreed to give DOJ more time after what he described as good-faith cooperation.

Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday,” Comer said in a statement, as reported by The New York Times. “There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted.

He added, “I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

Speaking with reporters earlier, Comer said his panel had been having “good conversations” with DOJ staff. When asked if the original Tuesday deadline would be met, he admitted that the amount of material is massive. “You can imagine how many documents there are. I think we’ll receive the documents very soon. They’re compiling everything together.”

The Oversight Committee wants everything from communications about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to files on human trafficking, child exploitation, and sexual abuse. They also asked for records tied to Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement in Florida and any documents about his death in a New York jail.

According to a subpoena obtained by Fox News, the committee wants the records largely unredacted, except where law requires protecting victim identities and removing illegal material.

The move comes just after former Attorney General Bill Barr sat for a closed-door deposition. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton are scheduled for October appearances. Comer authorized subpoenas in July after a panel vote as scrutiny around Epstein’s case reignited, as per The Guardian.

The DOJ has already said its review is complete, stating Epstein had no client list, was not blackmailing “prominent individuals,” and died by suicide. Still, public and political pressure has not let up. Trump himself ordered the DOJ to release related grand jury testimony, but that process has been tied up in court. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi also sent her deputy, Todd Blanche, to interview Maxwell in hopes of new information.

Comer also subpoenaed Maxwell but postponed her deposition until after the Supreme Court hears her appeal.

Friday’s deadline will be a critical moment. Lawmakers want to know how much the DOJ is willing to share and how much will stay behind closed doors.