Devon Werkheiser Says It’s “heartbreaking to see him this way” After Co-Star Found Homeless

Devon Werkheiser has spoken out after learning that his former Nickelodeon co-star Tylor Chase is living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles, calling the situation devastating and deeply personal. Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide in the mid-2000s, was recently filmed sleeping outdoors after being recognized by members of the public.

The footage spread quickly on social media, prompting concern from fans and former castmates who had not heard from him in years. Werkheiser, who starred as Ned Bigby, addressed the video in an interview with TMZ, saying the images were painful to watch. “Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way,” he said.

Werkheiser explained that he has not seen Chase in nearly two decades and emphasized how complex situations involving addiction and mental health can be. “Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help,” he said.

Tylor Chase, who played Martin on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was recently seen homeless in California pic.twitter.com/0RN0RkSMQo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 21, 2025

Speaking more broadly about recovery, Werkheiser added, “It’s an everyday uphill battle to course correct. It requires a ton of support, patience, and time.” He urged the public to avoid filming or exploiting Chase during moments of vulnerability, while also acknowledging that the sudden attention could potentially lead to help. “My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. We all want a happy ending.”

Authorities in Riverside, California, where Chase has reportedly been spending time, confirmed that he is unhoused but not wanted in connection with any criminal activity. According to the Riverside Police Department, officers regularly encounter Chase and have offered assistance.

Public information officer Ryan Railsback said police have repeatedly provided information about available resources, including temporary shelter and treatment options, but Chase has consistently declined help. Officers also noted that Chase appeared largely unfazed when informed that the video of him had gone viral.

Other former cast members have also reacted with concern. Daniel Curtis Lee and Lindsey Shaw described the footage as “scary” and emotionally difficult to process, echoing Werkheiser’s hope that compassion, rather than spectacle, guides the public response.

As attention continues, those closest to Chase say their priority is his safety and well-being, and the possibility that renewed awareness may open a door to meaningful support.

