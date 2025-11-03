Trump Warns SCOTUS That Overturning Tariffs Could Destroy U.S. Economy

President Donald Trump is warning that SCOTUS could wreck the U.S. economy if it overturns his sweeping tariffs. The court is expected to hear arguments this week in a case challenging Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, which targeted nearly every country in the world.

Trump introduced the tariffs during his presidency as part of a strategy to reshape global trade and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. Since then, he’s touted a series of trade deals with key allies, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.

On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to make his case. “Next week’s Case on Tariffs is one of the most important in the History of the Country,” he wrote. “If a President is not allowed to use Tariffs, we will be at a major disadvantage against all other Countries throughout the World, especially the ‘Majors.’”

He argued that tariffs are essential for national defense and economic independence. “In a true sense, we would be defenseless! Tariffs have brought us Great Wealth and National Security in the nine months that I have had the Honor to serve as President,” he said, adding that his trade deals had stemmed directly from his tariff policies.

Trump warned that limiting a president’s authority on trade would have devastating consequences. “If a President were not able to quickly and nimbly use the power of Tariffs, we would be defenseless, leading perhaps even to the ruination of our Nation,” he wrote.

He also took aim at his critics, accusing them of undermining his efforts for political reasons. “The only people fighting us are Foreign Countries who for years have taken advantage of us, those who hate our Country and the Democrats, because our numbers are insurmountably good,” he claimed.

Trump ended his post with a stark prediction. “If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!”

The Supreme Court is expected to consider whether Trump’s broad use of tariffs violated limits on presidential authority in setting trade policy. The outcome could redefine how future presidents handle economic measures against foreign competitors.

Trump’s warning reflects how much of his political brand still rests on his trade agenda. He has repeatedly defended tariffs as tools that protect American jobs and pressure foreign governments to negotiate better deals. Critics, including economists and some lawmakers, argue the tariffs drove up prices for U.S. consumers and businesses while straining relationships with key allies.

As the case heads to the Supreme Court, Trump’s message to his supporters is clear: his trade policies, he says, are what keep America strong — and losing this fight, in his words, could send the country “spiraling toward Third World conditions.”