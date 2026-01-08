Alexandria Ocasio Cortez accuses Fox host on air of sexual harassment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez did not mince words when a Fox News producer approached her on Wednesday and urged her to appear on the show of far right pundit Jesse Watters. The exchange quickly turned tense and ended with the New York Democrat walking away after calling out what she described as repeated harassment.

“Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show,” the producer said.

“Oh, that’s nice,” Ocasio Cortez replied.

When the producer pressed further and asked, “Would you join him?” her tone shifted. Ocasio Cortez made it clear she had no interest and explained why.

“He has sexualized me on his show, he has sexually harassed me on his show,” she said. “He has engaged in horrific sexually exploitative rhetoric.”

The producer pushed back, responding, “That’s not true.”

Ocasio Cortez immediately shot back. “It is true, because he accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller,” she said. “So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman?”

After that, she stormed away from the conversation.

Her comments were a direct reference to a segment from last year in which Watters said she “wants to sleep with Miller … it is so obvious.” The remark was controversial even inside Fox News. Watters’ own co host Greg Gutfeld distanced himself from the comment at the time and called it “creepy.”

The moment also reopened broader criticism of Fox News itself. The network has paid millions of dollars over the years in fines and legal settlements tied to a long standing pattern of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation complaints. Those cases were brought by women who worked at the network and accused prominent hosts and executives of misconduct.

Stephen Miller, whom Watters referenced in his remark, is a senior adviser and speechwriter for President Donald Trump. He has become notorious for racist and xenophobic comments and has been accused of parroting Nazi propaganda in speeches written for Trump.

The confrontation made clear that Ocasio Cortez sees no obligation to legitimize a platform she says has targeted her personally. Instead of debating on air, she chose to confront the issue directly and publicly walk away.