Selena Gomez shuts down feud buzz over Taylor Swift Knicks comment: ‘I would never insult my friends’

Selena Gomez has moved to shut down speculation of a rift with Taylor Swift after a social media comment about a New York Knicks game triggered widespread online debate.

Gomez addressed the reaction after waking up to numerous messages about a simple “lol” comment she left beneath photos of Swift celebrating a Knicks victory during the NBA Finals.

The comment quickly fuelled rumours among fans, with some suggesting it was aimed at Swift, who attended the game courtside alongside several celebrities. Screenshots of the interaction spread rapidly online, prompting discussions about the pair’s long-standing friendship.

Gomez responded directly on Instagram Stories, insisting there was no insult intended and dismissing suggestions of tension between the two stars.

“I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult,” Gomez wrote. “The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page.”

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She explained that the remark was linked to a friendly wager she had made with friends on the basketball game rather than any criticism of Swift.

“Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends,” Gomez added.

Photo: Instagram

The singer also addressed assumptions surrounding her personal relationships, writing, “Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise.”

Gomez ended her statement with a reminder about the context behind the viral moment, adding, “also .. It’s a basketball game”.

The clarification came after a separate deleted post about “sudden fans” attending Knicks games also sparked online speculation.

Neither Gomez nor Swift had publicly commented on the rumours before Gomez’s statement, which appears to have firmly rejected suggestions of any feud.