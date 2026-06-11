David Harbour reveals impact of Millie Bobby Brown allegations on his mental health

David Harbour has spoken publicly about a mental health crisis he experienced in late 2025, saying reports about his relationship with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown contributed to the breakdown.

In an interview with Variety, Harbour described the episode as a “breakdown” and said he has long dealt with mental health challenges, including periods of depression and mania. The actor explained that such experiences can be difficult for both the individual and those around them to understand.

Harbour said the situation was intensified by what he described as inaccurate media reports concerning his relationship with Brown. The reports alleged that Brown had raised concerns about his behaviour during the production of the final season of Stranger Things. According to Harbour, the coverage added significant stress during an already challenging period.

The actor acknowledged that he and Brown had disagreements over the course of their decade-long working relationship but said such moments were normal given how long they worked together. Harbour compared their dynamic to that of a family, noting that they always managed to resolve differences and maintain a strong bond.

Photo by milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Brown also addressed the relationship in comments to Variety, describing their partnership as increasingly collaborative over the years. She said they often challenged one another, both creatively and emotionally, to achieve stronger performances on screen.

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Harbour and Brown portrayed Jim Hopper and Eleven throughout Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, which concluded after five seasons. Their on-screen father-daughter relationship became one of the show’s defining storylines.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Harbour said the pair remain close and revealed they are already discussing future projects together. He added that the connection they developed during their years on Stranger Things remains intact.