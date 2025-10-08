‘Hold My Hand’: Jasmine Crockett Claps Back at Trump with Meme Mocking His Stumbles

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett said Tuesday that she finally understands why President Donald Trump keeps targeting her. The Democratic lawmaker believes Trump’s repeated mentions of her name stem from one simple reason—he can actually pronounce it.

In a post on X, Crockett shared her take on the former president’s recent remarks, including his comment calling her a “very low IQ person.” She wrote, “I finally figured it out! He can’t stop saying my name because it’s possibly the only one that he can pronounce,” adding that “other members’ names trip him up like those stairs on Air Force 1 or like Acetaminophen.”

Along with her post, Crockett included a meme showing Trump tripping up the stairs of Air Force One earlier this summer. The clip, set to Jess Glynne’s upbeat song “Hold My Hand,” originally appeared in an ad for British airline Jet 2 but has been repurposed online to mock Trump’s stumbles.

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Explains Why Donald Trump Keeps Mentioning Her Name (MSNBC/YouTube)

Crockett’s reference to acetaminophen stems from Trump’s mispronunciation of the word last month when he advised pregnant women not to take the over-the-counter pain reliever Tylenol. Medical experts widely rejected his claim. Around the same time, Trump also struggled to correctly pronounce the name “Abraham” during a public appearance.

When asked about Crockett’s post, the White House responded harshly. Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast, “Jasmine Crock O’S–t is a loser of the highest order and nobody respects her. Instead of being hooked on social media 24/7, she should actually do her job. But that’s probably asking too much of her.”

The verbal feud between Crockett and Trump has been escalating for weeks. During a recent Oval Office press interaction, Trump grew irritated when a reporter mentioned Crockett’s name. “Let me tell you before you even ask: She’s a very low-IQ person,” he said.

“If we ever have to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one who should take one because she shouldn’t even be…” Trump trailed off before continuing, “This is a low-IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson.” Later that evening, Crockett appeared on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes to address Trump’s attacks.

“I want the American people to know that when you stand up to a bully, you win. Do not back down. Do not bend,” she said. Crockett warned that giving in to Trump’s behavior would erode democratic values. “If everybody starts to bend, for sure, what is left of our democracy will be gone,” she added.