Former News Anchor Arrested After Mother Found Dead in Wichita Home

A former news anchor is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing her elderly mother to death in Wichita, Kansas. Police say they were called to a home around 7:52 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, after a report of a “cutting.” When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Angelynn “Angie” Mock standing outside the house.

Inside, they discovered her mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, unresponsive in bed with multiple stab wounds, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Police Department shared on Facebook. Paramedics rushed Avers to a nearby hospital, but she didn’t survive her injuries and was pronounced dead later that morning.

Mock was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that police have not yet described. After receiving medical attention, she was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. Court records show she’s being held on a $1 million bond, according to Sedgwick County public records.

Investigators haven’t released a possible motive, and officials say the case is still under investigation. Police have not said who called 911 or what may have led to the deadly attack. The department’s statement confirmed that no one else was hurt and that officers are continuing to gather evidence.

Mock, who once worked as a news anchor in the Wichita area, has not made a public statement about the charges. Her next court appearance has not yet been announced.

Neighbors told local media they were stunned by the news, describing the family as quiet and respectful. The Sedgwick County Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators as they continue to piece together what happened inside the home that morning.

The tragic death of Anita Avers and the arrest of her daughter have shaken the Wichita community, leaving many trying to understand how something so horrific could unfold in what appeared to be a peaceful neighborhood.