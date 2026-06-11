Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Trump a “Traitor” Over Epstein File Suppression

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a striking accusation against President Donald Trump in a recent interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Greene said Trump called her a “traitor” after she pushed for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, only for her to turn the accusation back on him.

“They should be considered traitors,” Greene said during the interview. “They’re the ones refusing to release the Epstein files, covering up pedophiles and rapists among the elite. Those are the real traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed.”

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Collins pressed Greene, asking whether she believed Trump himself fell into that category. Greene did not hold back. “I’m saying exactly that,” she replied. “He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that’s why he opposed releasing the Epstein files.”

@cnn Former GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins she thinks President Donald Trump and anyone fighting the release of the Epstein files are “traitors.” CNN reached out to a senior White House staffer who indicated Greene’s opinions were of no importance. Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: ♬ original sound – CNN

The former congresswoman expressed frustration that the administration she had supported would act in such a way. “What’s remarkable to me is that people we voted for, demanding transparency, ended up covering up crimes,” Greene said. “The man who campaigned claiming he would ‘drain the swamp’ is the very one who fought to keep the Epstein files hidden—and then called me a traitor for demanding accountability.”

Greene’s comments add another layer to ongoing discussions about transparency and accountability in politics, particularly regarding the handling of sensitive investigations into Epstein and his associates. The Epstein files have long been a focal point for advocates demanding public disclosure of information connected to the late financier and alleged sex trafficker.

Greene drops a bombshell about Trump in a CNN Interview with Kaitlan Collins. (Photo by Getty Images)

Legal experts and political commentators note that Greene’s assertions, while controversial, highlight the tension between political loyalty and public transparency. They also reflect the deep divisions within the Republican Party, as figures like Greene continue to criticize leaders from their own party when they feel principles are being compromised.

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Trump’s communications about the Epstein files have remained largely private, and the president has not publicly confirmed or denied Greene’s claims. Nevertheless, the interview has reignited discussions about the responsibility of elected officials to release documents that could expose crimes by powerful individuals.

Greene’s remarks also touch on a broader debate about the intersection of politics, justice, and public trust. “This is about the American people knowing the truth,” Greene said. “If we fail to hold anyone accountable—regardless of their power or position—we fail the public entirely.”

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Greene’s outspoken accusations may have consequences for both her political future and ongoing discussions about government transparency. While her statements have drawn headlines, they also underscore a persistent call for accountability from officials who control access to sensitive or potentially criminal information.