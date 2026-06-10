Taylor swift makes surprise appearance at ‘Toy Story 5’ LA premiere, performs new song with Randy Newman

Taylor Swift attended the premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, where she later joined composer Randy Newman on stage for a special performance following the screening.

Swift, who wrote and produced the film’s original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, arrived at the event ahead of the screening at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

She wore an Erdem dress from the designer’s Fall 2026 collection and accessorised with the Antique Victorian 2ct Diamond Horseshoe Pendant by SophieJane Jewels and her custom 8-carat Antique Old Mine Brilliant Cut Diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Although her attendance was not included in advance guest information provided to the media, Swift appeared on the red carpet and took part in group photographs with the film’s cast, filmmakers and life-sized versions of the franchise’s characters.

Taylor Swift sings “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “You Got A Friend in Me” with Randy Newman at the Toy Story 5 premiere. #ToyStory5 pic.twitter.com/deuAwUjONr Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 10, 2026

Following the screening, Swift surprised attendees with a piano performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You”. Newman later joined her on stage for a duet of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”, the song he wrote for the original 1995 film. For the performance, Swift wore a yellow, sleeveless, embroidered V-neck Oscar de la Renta gown with Bitty Hoya Flowers.

Released on June 5, “I Knew It, I Knew You” was inspired by the journey of Jessie, the cowgirl character in the latest instalment. Swift said, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”

Toy Story 5 will be released in cinemas on June 19. The film follows Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and their friends as they face a new challenge when a tablet is introduced into their child’s home.